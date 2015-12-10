AUD/USD smashing the upside on smashing jobs data

0
107
AUD/USD is off on the bid after a very strong jobs numbers, almost fairy tale stuff, and just in time for the bulls as the pair was looking as though it was a tried position on the bid and an overdue correction was on the cards.
However, the 0.73 is a tough nut to crack and if the recent highs are going to give, then this is the time for it to do so as otherwise the FOMC is around the corner and subsequent positioning elsewhere is set up for a rate hike from the Fed.
The Aussie numbers came as follows:
The employment change and headline data came out: +71.4k vs expected -10.0k. Aussie soars! This is against prior revised 56.1k from 58.3k. The Unemployment Rate was 5.8% vs 6% expected. The Participation Rate 65.3% vs expected 65.0% and prior 65.0%. The Full Time Employment Change was 41.6K vs prior was 40K and revised from 39.7K.
AUD/USD still bearish below 200 DMA
AUD/USD technically speaking has some way to go yet before the tide turns with the 200 DMA at 0.7449, but AUD/USD is now testing ground into the 0.7320's at time of writing. 0.7380 is the big target.
However, the 0.73 is a tough nut to crack and if the recent highs are going to give, then this is the time for it to do so as otherwise the FOMC is around the corner and subsequent positioning elsewhere is set up for a rate hike from the Fed.
The Aussie numbers came as follows:
The employment change and headline data came out: +71.4k vs expected -10.0k. Aussie soars! This is against prior revised 56.1k from 58.3k. The Unemployment Rate was 5.8% vs 6% expected. The Participation Rate 65.3% vs expected 65.0% and prior 65.0%. The Full Time Employment Change was 41.6K vs prior was 40K and revised from 39.7K.
AUD/USD still bearish below 200 DMA
AUD/USD technically speaking has some way to go yet before the tide turns with the 200 DMA at 0.7449, but AUD/USD is now testing ground into the 0.7320's at time of writing. 0.7380 is the big target.