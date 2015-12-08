USD CAD 1 HOUR Murrey Math Lines
Analytics & Forecasts

USD CAD 1 HOUR Murrey Math Lines

8 December 2015, 05:08
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
244

USD CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

At the H1 chart, the price is moving at the top as well. If the pair breaks the +2/8 level during the day, the lines at the chart will be redrawn.
#usdcad, Trend, signal, Murrey Math Lines