Goldend age

After FOMC, 10th july Gold reach 61.8 retracement on long triangle patten. at smaller timeframe, lower low keep performing. dont assumed gold will break this triangle, because india will decreased their gold import volume. There is 3 buying point on my analisis,.

1. If gold success break triangle,. then the best buying position after correction to retest triangle resistance.

2. If gold respond to india import decission,. 1277 will be a good entry at support fibonacci

3. If gold bearish, 1180 will be a perfect long term position at triple bottom.