Analyst: "I just don’t understand why the United States would ever want to have the strongest currency" - Video

Silver Wheaton CEO Randy Smallwood is giving an interview to Kitco News where he talks about the main threat to precious metals, as well as developments at his company and the current state of the mining industry.



The biggest risk the precious metals sector is facing right now is the strong U.S. dollar, Smallwood says:



"I just don’t understand why the United States would ever want to have the strongest currency," he notes, adding that he just wants the Federal Reserve to get the rate hikes "done and behind us."



The mining space is heading to a turnaround due to a lack of investment in the sector as well as many companies "treading water, perhaps almost drowning," he warns.



"The world continues to consume these minerals and needs these minerals to go forward and so, it will eventually turnaround," he says adding that we are probably at a bottom in this price cycle.



