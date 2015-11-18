Aussie declines after data; global stocks mixed on fresh fears

The Australian dollar fluctuated between small gains and losses on Wednesday as wage-price data came in as expected.



Meanwhile, global stocks were mixed after the news a football stadium in Germany was evacuated on suspicions of a new act of terrorism.

AUD/USD traded at 0.7101, down 0.12% while USD/JPY traded at 123.28, down 0.13%.

In Australia, the Westpac leading index rose 0.12 point to 97.74, while the third quarter wage-price index gained 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, matching expectations.

Overnight, the dollar remained at seven-month highs against the other major currencies on Tuesday, after U.S. data on inflation and industrial production added to hopes that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next month.

In the stock market, Wall Street finished the session flat, as fears of terror attacks continued to weigh. Falling oil prices eclipsed strong earnings from giant retailers Wal-Mart Stores and Home Depot Inc.

Stock prices edged lower in the afternoon after news came out that a stadium hosting a football game between Germany and the Netherlands was evacuated just four days after terrorist attacks in Paris.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 6.49 points, or less than 0.1%, higher at 17,489.50, after earlier trading as high as 17,599.

The S&P 500 index turned red, closing off 2.75 points, or 0.1%, at 2,050.44. Putting pressure on the S&P 500 was a 1.2% fall in the energy sector, which was the worst performer of the index's 10 main sectors. Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp., off 7.4%, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., closing 6.9% down, headlined the S&P 500’s worst performers.

The Nasdaq Composite gauge picked up 1.4 points to finish barely changed at 4,986.01.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher, though the Shanghai Composite Index gave up gains by the end of the session to finish it flat.



European stocks finished steeply higher, marking their biggest gains in about six weeks as defense and energy shares edged higher.