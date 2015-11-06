Wall Street opens lower after fresh U.S. data

U.S. stocks opened mostly lower after a highly-awaited jobs report said the economy created 271,000 jobs in October - the biggest rise this year.



The unexpectedly strong numbers further lifted expectations toward a December rate increase. The main gauges are still looking to log modest weekly gains.



The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, lower to 2,098. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points, or 0.2%, to 17,897. The Nasdaq Composite began the day flat at 5,128.

Solid growth in the number of U.S. jobs last month greatly boosts the case for a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, where policymakers have begun to worry the economy might eventually overheat without higher borrowing costs.