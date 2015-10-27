All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading Greek stocks Ellaktor Dominant bias bull target 2,086 27 October 2015, 17:30 Marinis Kotsiouros 1 374 http://prntscr.com/8vy5ft Marinis Kotsiouros 2015.10.30 01:08 #1 To add comments, please log in or register Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 5 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 26 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 27 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 33 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 29 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 33 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 32 0 217 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 55 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB