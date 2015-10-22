Copper jumps as Chinese stocks recover; Gold unchanged

On Thursday copper futures edged higher, one day after falling to a two-week low on the back of lingering concerns over future demand growth from top raw materials consumer China.



Comex copper for December delivery inched up 0.63%, to trade at $2.375 a pound during morning hours in London.

Sentiment towards the red metal was boosted as China's Shanghai Composite recovered from the prior day's sudden sell-off to finish the session up 1.44%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.63%, while Japan's Nikkei was 0.64% in the red.



On Wednesday, copper shed 0.5 cents, or 0.21%. It earlier fell to $2.330, the lowest since October 8.

In recent weeks, copper prices have been under heavy selling pressure in recent weeks as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown spooked traders and rattled sentiment.

Chinese government data released earlier in the week showed third-quarter economic growth slowed to 6.9%, beating the expectation of 6.8%, but below Beijing's target of 7%.

Elsewhere in metals trading, December Comex gold was last up 0.01%, to trade at $1,167.20 an ounce, as market players continue to speculate over the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

The U.S. is to release a weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30AM ET Thursday, followed by a report on existing home sales for September at 10:00AM.