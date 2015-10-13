Volkswagen to trim investment by 1 billion euros per year

Volkswagen has just announced that it is planning to slash its investment program by €1bn per year, as it struggles with the consequences of the diesel emissions scandal.

In a statement just published, the company announced a series of changes including turning all its diesel cars into cleaner exhaust emissions systems, and making the next generation of its Phaeton car run on electricity.

Dr. Herbert Diess, running Volkswagen’s Passenger Brand, says:

“The Volkswagen brand is repositioning itself for the future. We are becoming more efficient, we are giving our product range and our core technologies a new focus, and we are creating room for forward-looking technologies by speeding up the efficiency program.”

The key points from VW’s new strategic plan are: