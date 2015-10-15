German automotive watchdog orders Volkswagen to recall 2.4M cars

The Federal Motor Transport Authority, a German regulator, has ordered Volkswagen to recall 2.4 million vehicles, Reuters said earlier Thursday.



The watchdog declined the voluntary recall of cars set forward by Volkswagen in a plan submitted earlier this month, according to German newspaper Bild which was the first to report the news.

Last week the firm withdrew applications for approval to sell 2016 diesel car models in the U.S., the Associated Press said, after it admitted there is emissions software in the vehicles, "that would potentially help their exhaust systems run cleaner during government tests."



Also on Thursday, Italian police was said to be looking for the headquarters of sports car producer Lamborghini, according to Reuters which has cited an investigative source.

This is part of the criminal investigation into alleged commercial fraud by parent company Volkswagen.

The news agency added that prosecutors in Verona ordered the search in Bologna, which was going on at the same time as a search of the Italian headquarters of Volkswagen.