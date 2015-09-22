Kiwi recovers; Aussie higher after strong Australia data

The Australian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, after the release of upbeat house price data from Australia. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar was also higher recovering from the previous session's sharp losses.

AUD/USD was last at 0.7154, up 0.32% - the session high.



The kiwi was steady against the Australian dollar, with AUD/NZD at 1.1286.

NZD/USD was last at 0.6325.



Australia’s official house price index rose more-than-expected in the last quarter, official data showed on Tuesday.

In a report, Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australian HPI rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.7%, from 1.6% in the preceding quarter.

Analysts had expected Australian HPI to rise 2.5% in the last quarter.