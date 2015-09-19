The current week was characterized by waiting on the decision of the US interest rates that has frozen for a long time quotes of stock indices and also of some key currencies such as the Dollar and the Euro. However, the final decision not to change the level of the cost of money in America reopened the roads to a possible decline of EURUSD with a goal of parity 1: 1. Misinformation on TV is very high and in fact today the news showed "the decision not to change rates to avoid having a strong dollar because it could create problems for the Asian areas" ...we imagine if america is concerned about a foreign state ...





Anyway today the EURUSD started to fall 100 pips from the highs ... and you already read some rumors of possible new QE of Draghi in October to push EURUSD cross prices towards parity.





The spread trading strategy intraday forex and study of correlations gave us, once again, excellent operational ideas during the week making us close with a gain of +99 pips (+378 from BEGINNING month). The monthly returns of 2015 are published HERE http://www.we-trading.eu/2015/02/tecnica-trading-we-point-forex-spread-force/





As always we focused through markers spread Force and We-point goal with intraday and with the help of forex chat to exchange views and trading signals with subscribers.