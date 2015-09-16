Euro lower, as euro area inflation revised down

On Wednesday the euro dropped to session lows against the dollar and the yen after the euro area inflation was revised lower for August.



EUR/USD hit 1.1231, down from around 1.1255 ahead of the data, the pair consequently consolidated at 1.1235, lower 0.31%.



EUR/JPY was hit 135.21, before recovering to 135.2599.



Earlier Wednesday, Eurostat said the final reading of the euro zone annual inflation rate was revised to 0.1% from an initial estimate of 0.2%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was flat at 0.3% from a month earlier and 0.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The weak inflation data spurred fresh expectations that the ECB may scale up its €60 billion a month quantitative easing program.

Earlier this month, the central bank trimmed its inflation forecasts at its latest meeting, referring to the impact of the stronger euro and weak oil prices.

The ECB now expects annual inflation of 0.1% in 2015, down from 0.3% previously.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said the bank has scope to purchase more assets as its bond buying program has been small compared to similar schemes elsewhere.