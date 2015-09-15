Former ECB head: Neither Fed rate hike, nor further ECB easing should surprise markets

Ignore the warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank about the dangers of tightening. That was the message of former European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet for Fed chair Janet Yellen, with just two days before the highly anticipated Fed meeting.

In an interview with CNBC, Trichet noted that the central bank has to be independent of the self-appointed advisers, as it is "part of the credibility of the monetary policy."

Earlier this month, both the World Bank and the IMF warned the Fed against increasing rates until the world economy was on a surer ground. Their calls followed a multi-weeks turmoil in global markets, driven by jitters over China's economic downturn and the prospect of higher borrowing costs in the world's largest economy.

"They can give good advice on a more medium term basis, but not on a precise decision at a certain moment," Trichet said. "I really think it is not their mandate, to do that."

If the Fed does decide with an increase this week, no one should be taken aback, he added. Policy makers were very clear in saying the hike was approaching, so no market player should say they were not warned in advance.