03.09.2015 - 14.30 live Press conference of the Governing Council of the ECB





Press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on 3 September 2015 at its premises in Frankfurt am Main, Germany , starting at 14:30 CET:





Introductory statement by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB.

Question and answer session. Registered journalists pose questions to Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, and to Vítor Constâncio, Vice-President of the ECB