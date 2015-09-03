03.09.2015 - 14.30 live Press conference of the Governing Council of the ECB
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03.09.2015 - 14.30 live Press conference of the Governing Council of the ECB

3 September 2015, 14:04
Borislav Shterev
Borislav Shterev
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Press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on 3 September 2015 at its premises in Frankfurt am Main, Germany , starting at 14:30 CET:

Introductory statement by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB.
Question and answer session. Registered journalists pose questions to Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, and to Vítor Constâncio, Vice-President of the ECB

 

See live webcast of the press conference follow this link :  http://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/tvservices/webcast/html/webcast_150903.en.html
#European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, ECB, Press Conference, meeting, Governing, Council