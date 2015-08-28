EURJPY: Halts Weakness, Eyes More Recovery

EURJPY: The pair recovered on Thursday following its recent weakness. This development could suggest a move further higher on more recovery. In such a case, support comes in at the 135.50 level where a break will aim at the 135.00 level. A turn below here will target the 134.50 level with a breach turning focus to the 134.00 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower supporting this view. Conversely, resistance lies at the 137.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 137.50 level where a break if seen will threaten further upside towards the 138.00. Further out, resistance resides at the 139.50 level. All in all, the cross now faces downside pressure on corrective weakness.