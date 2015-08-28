Weekly digest Aug 24-28: Main coverage, from Jackson Hole meeting to possible China recession
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Aug 24-28: Main coverage, from Jackson Hole meeting to possible China recession

28 August 2015, 14:15
Alice F
Alice F
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2 896

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Will investors' questions on rate hike, inflation be answered in Jackson Hole?

China and its economic slowdown:

What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events

Currency market news

Commodity market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#China, weekly digest, Jackson Hole, economy news