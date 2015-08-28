Weekly digest Aug 24-28: Main coverage, from Jackson Hole meeting to possible China recession

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Will investors' questions on rate hike, inflation be answered in Jackson Hole?
- Reuters: DIARY-Fed's 2015 Jackson Hole conference
- City A.M.: Jackson Hole summit 2015: What is it, why is it important and who will be there?
- Wall Street Journal: 5 Things to Watch at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Conference
- CNBC: Protesters ask Fed to delay at Jackson Hole summit
- Chicago Tribune: What to expect from Jackson Hole meeting
- Bloomberg: Jackson Hole Journal: Rate Rise Friends, Foes Encircle Fed Event
- MQL5 Blogs: What side effects will U.S. rate hike trigger? Emerging markets, Europe will suffer - Analysts
- MQL5 Blogs: Markets now believe Federal Reserve won't rise rates until 2016 - experts react to Black Monday
China and its economic slowdown:
- Guardian: How China's economic slowdown could weigh on the rest of the world
- Bloomberg: Will the Next Recession Be Made in China?
- New York Times: China Falters, and the Global Economy Is Forced to Adapt
- Guardian: China can ride out this crisis. But we’re on course for another crash
- MarketWatch: China’s economy may be in worse shape than people think
- CNBC: China dumping Treasurys? Here's what you must know
What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events
- MQL5 Blogs: FOMC will raise rates in March 2016 - Barclays
- Bloomberg: Three Ways Yellen Could Better Speak Her Mind on the Next Rate Hike
- MarketWatch: Now’s the time for Yellen to kill the ‘Greenspan put’
- Bloomberg: One of the Most Popular Doom Scenarios for the U.S. Economy Is Fizzling Out
- MQL5 Blogs: Will the Fed lend a helping hand to the stock market? - Analysis by Peter Schiff, video
- MQL5 Blogs: What was the real reason of equities crash? The author of 'Currency Wars' responds
- MQL5 Blogs: Switzerland may face first recession in six years. Thanks, franc!
- Bloomberg: Norway Has a Treasure Trove of Tools to Fight Sub-$50 Oil
- Deutsche Welle: Fresh Japan data deal blow to Abenomics
- MarketWatch: Poland looks next to turn against the EU
- Bloomberg: Greece’s Economy Surged as Tsipras Fought With EU Over Aid Deal
- Bloomberg: Puerto Rico Spends More Than $60 Million on Debt Restructuring
- BBC News: Brazil's economy enters recession
- BBC News: Is austerity saving or sinking Brazil's troubled economy?
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: When to Sell EUR/USD
- MQL5 Blogs: United Overseas Bank maintains a bullish view on EUR/USD in 1-3 weeks
- MarketWatch: U.K. pound caught in euro-dollar crossfire
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound Predicted to Advance Against Euro
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/GBP Outlook - weekly breakout to be started
- MQL5 Blogs: Euro, a new safe haven? Yes, analysts say, forget euro-dollar parity
- MQL5 Blogs: The Reserve Bank of India and Cryptocurrencies
Commodity market news
- MarketWatch: Commodities are ripe for a rebound
- MQL5 Blogs: Peak gold ahead, but it will hardly change anything for a bullion - analysts reflect
- MQL5 Blogs: RBC Capital Markets cut H2 gold forecast to $1,125 from $1,288 previously
- MQL5 Blogs: Bloomberg Intelligence: Yuan devaluation salutary for gold - Video
- Kitco News: 'I Like Silver Better Than I Like Gold Right Now' - Bubba Horwitz
- MarketWatch: Oil prices soar over 10% on report Venezuela asked for emergency OPEC meeting
- Bloomberg: Oil's Race to the Bottom and the Global 'New Normal'
- Bloomberg: This Is What Oil at $40 Means for the U.S. Economy
- BBC News: China's slowdown and cheap oil
Stock market news
- CNBC: Trichet: Market volatility becoming the new norm
- CNNMoney: China contagion: How it ripples across the world
- Bloomberg: Only Way Is Up for China Markets as Xi Prepares for WWII Parade
- CNBC: A cheaper yuan actually boosts these HK stocks
- MarketWatch: Stocks climbing strongest ‘wall of worry’ in 5 years
- Kitco News: Who’s To Blame For Market Volatility…Rating Agencies? – Nouriel Roubini
- MarketWatch: DJIA did something it's never done before
- Guardian: Financial markets are not free – they're one of the last bastions of socialism
- CNBC: Can South Korean stocks sustain their gains?
- Bloomberg: Fed Up Investors Yank Cash From Almost Everything Just Like 2008
Company news
- CNNMoney: Apple to make (iPhone 6S?) announcement on September 9
- Forbes: Apple Details iPhone 6S Launch: What To Expect?
- Reuters: Key Apple suppliers seeking stake in Taiwan chip packaging firm
- CNBC: Mitsubishi to buy stake in Temasek-controlled Olam
- New York Times: European Publishers Play Lobbying Role Against Google
- NYTimes: China's Wanda Buys Ironman Triathlon Owner for $650 Million
- Washington Post: Primark — seller of $10 jeans and $3.50 T-shirts — is coming to the U.S.
- Washington Post: Five legal threats for fintech’s hottest start-ups
- Guardian: Total sells $900m of its UK gas assets
Self-development for traders
- MQL5 Blogs: History shows sharp market bounce possible
- MarketWatch: A surefire strategy to make money in this crazy market
- MarketWatch: Momentum investing could be going out of style
- CNNMoney: 3 moves to make in a crazy market
- Bloomberg: While Many Panicked, Japanese Day Trader Made $34 Million
- Washington Post: Tips and songs for getting through this week’s stock market shock
- Forbes: 15 Critical Habits Of Mentally Strong People
- Forbes: Forbes Billionaires: Full List Of The 500 Richest People In The World 2015