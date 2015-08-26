EUR/GBP Outlook - weekly breakout to be started

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.27 10:48

Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (based on dailyfx article)

An upward revision in the 2Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may boost the appeal of the greenback and spark a larger pullback in EUR/USD as it fuels speculation for a September Fed rate hike.

What’s Expected:





Why Is This Event Important:

The Fed may stay on course to normalize monetary policy in 2015 as the central bank still anticipates a stronger recovery to materialize over the coming months, and data prints encouraging an improved outlook for growth & inflation may spur a greater dissent within the committee as the economy gets on a more sustainable path.

However, easing job growth paired with the slowdown in building activity may drag on growth rate, and signs of a slower recovery may spur a further delay of the Fed’s normalization cycle as the central bank struggles to achieve the 2% target for inflation.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bullish USD Trade: Growth Rate Expands Annualized 3.2% or Greater



Need to see red, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a short trade on EURUSD.

If market reaction favors a long dollar trade, sell EURUSD with two separate position.

Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.

Bearish USD Trade: 2Q GDP Report Falls Short of Market Expectations

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EURUSD trade.

Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in reverse.

EURUSD Daily







Near-term breakout in EUR/USD keeps the focus on the topside targets as the RSI retains the bullish momentum; will retail a constructive view along as the pair holds above former-resistance around 1.1180 (23.6% retracement) to 1.1210 (61.8% retracement).

Interim Resistance: 1.1760 (61.8% retracement) to 1.1810 (38.2% retracement)

Interim Support: Interim Support: 1.0790 (50% expansion) to 1.0800 (23.6% expansion)

1Q 2015 U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)



EURUSD M5: 42 pips range price movement by USD - GDP news event:



