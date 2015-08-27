United Overseas Bank maintains a bullish view on EUR/USD in 1-3 weeks

United Overseas Bank (UOB) maintains a bullish forecast for EUR/USD within the next 3 weeks. United Overseas Bank previously known as United Chinese Bank or UCB and headquartered in Singapore is a financial int'l holding company. UOB was founded in 1935 and having the branches in most South-East Asian countries. The UOB Group estimated for EUR/USD to break 1.1710/1.1715 in the near future:
"The low of 1.1395/00 yesterday held just above our 1.1360 stop-loss.
Despite the sharp rebound from the low, the recent strong momentum has
been dented and this pair is likely in a short-term consolidation phase
that may last for a few days."
- "As long as 1.1360 is not taken out, a break above the 1.1710/15 high on Monday cannot be ruled out even though the odds for such a move appears to be quite low at this stage."
On the daily basis, UOB Group evalute the EUR/USD to be in ranging market condition within 1.1425/1.1580.