History shows sharp market bounce possible

Stock futures were climbing on Tuesday, after a three-day fall that led to a 9% drop in the value of the S&P 500. The gauge is currently down 1.35%. Some analysts, meanwhile, suggest that history shows a sharp move higher may come soon.



Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors wrote in his recent note that there have been 11 previous times when the S&P 500 fell 9 percent or more in three sessions. And in the following week, the market rose 9 out of 11 times, for a median return of 6.9 percent.

A one-week time period appears to be the sweet spot for a bounce. The market only jumped the next day 73 percent of the time, albeit for a median return of 3.9 percent. In the three months after those drastic three-day declines, stocks only saw a median return of 7.7 percent (only slightly higher than the one-week gain).

Lee explained that a waterfall decline usually indicates the end of a correction.