EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - waiting to break the levels for direction

H4 price is located near and above Ichimoku cloud for primary bullish market condition. The price is on breakdown now for trying to cross Ichimoku cloud with 1.1202 support level located in the bearish area of the chart. If the price crosses 1.1202 level so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish on intra-day basis.



Chinkou Span line crossed the price from above to below for the breakdown to be continuing.



The price is crossing Ichimoku cloud/kumo and Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart) for possible reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish condition.

The nearest key resistance level is 1.1466.



The nearest key support level is 1.1202.

If H4 price will break 1.1202 support level on close H4 bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish market condition with secondary breakdown.

If H4 price will break 1.1466 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.

If not so the price will be moved within the levels.



Recommendation for long: watch the price to break 1.1466 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.1202 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging

TREND

: waiting for breakdown/breakout