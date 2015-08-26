GBPJPY Price Action Analysis - ranging within 200-SMA and Fibo resistance

MN1 price is located above 200 period SMA (200-SMA) and 100 period SMA (100-SMA) for the primary bullish with ranging between 23.6% Fibo support level at 177.10 and Fibo resistance level at 195.87:

If the price will break 23.6% Fibo support level at 177.10 so we may see the reversal to the bearish market condition: the price will cross 200-SMA in this case from above to below.

If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 195.87 from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing with good possible breakout of the price movement.

If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.

Trend:



W1 - ranging bullish