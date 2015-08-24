EUR/USD going to 0.665?

THIS IS NOT A TYPO ERROR! I had hinted about this in my previous post https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/647254. Since the eurusd price did not retrace to lower price levels on Friday, it is highly possible that the price level of 1168 or the current price level of 1.142 could a potential HIGH to SELL. Still have a question mark in the title, waiting for today's close. If the eurusd price goes below last week's LOW by today or tomorrow, obviously it will be a confirmed SELL and the question mark in the title would go. Will keep posted about any changes.