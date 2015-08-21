EUR/USD going to 1.33

Waiting for today's D1 candle to close, i have some thoughts to share about the eurusd price movements. To have known for more than a month about the euusd price movement to 1.12 and not make money on that knowledge and face the risk of losing the account is very typical in forex trading. Just to lecture on the potential support and resistance levels or high and low would be only theory and does not have any practical value in terms of trading. Only to prove that knowing is not good as executing profitably, i started posting with a demo account and shared my trades publicly.

Have been expecting a retracement to 1.101 or 1.093, and entered a SELL order close to Wednesday's high before the close of a H4 candle. Made the mistake twice on that day, and entered orders before the close of a candle. So, account is on the verge of getting washed out. It could be a new account from Monday. Hope you understand that trading with margin levels of more than 3000% or 10000% will never threaten the account's integrity when you BUY low and SELL high. Since this being a demo account, i can play with margin levels of 300% and multiple accounts.

BUT, ever seen an arrow being shot without being pulled back, it would be powerless. Similarly, the eurusd price having reached around 1.120 without any retracements, indicates the possibility of the eurusd price not going towards 1.33 but could be going towards 0.665. From Monday, the title of my posts could be "EUR/USD going to 0.665". The retracement was an important factor for the necessary force to reach the 1.33 level. So, waiting for the close of today's D1 candle for more clarity.

As i had indicated before, i do not focus much on eurusd price movements but use gold price movements to analyse the price movement of eurusd.