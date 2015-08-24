Gold going to 500?

THIS IS NOT A TYPO ERROR! I had hinted about this in my previous post https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/647237. Since the gold price did not retrace to levels of 1118 or 1101 on Friday, it is highly possible that the price level of 1168 could a potential HIGH to SELL. Still have a question mark in the title, waiting for today's close. If the gold price goes below last week's LOW by today or tomorrow, obviously it will be a confirmed SELL and the question mark in the title would go. Will keep posted about any changes.