Japan's Exports Growth To Slow Down

The growth of the export sector slowed in Japan last July, indicating foreign demand failed to provide support to the country's third-largest economy of the world. The value of the shipping sector rose 7.6% compared to a year ago, slowing from a rise of 9.5% in June, the Trade Ministry said Wednesday Japan yesterday.

The volume of

exports

was down

0.7%

.

Japan's economy is trying to evolve from contraction last quarter due to weak consumption and plung exports to the lowest level in the last 4 years. The Chinese economy is slowing also make an impact, with the value of exports to Japan's biggest trade partner countries was weakened for 6 months due to the decline in demand for cars.

" There are still no signs of an increase in the value of exports, " said economist Atsuhi Takeda, Itochu Corp.

"The economy will probably go up again during the period July – September while consumption and capital expenditures will be sufficient , but again the restoration may be less strong because the export sector appears to slow down. "