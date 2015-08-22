Japan's Exports Growth To Slow Down

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The growth of the export sector slowed in Japan last July, indicating foreign demand failed to provide support to the country's third-largest economy of the world. The value of the shipping sector rose 7.6% compared to a year ago, slowing from a rise of 9.5% in June, the Trade Ministry said Wednesday Japan yesterday. The volume of exports was down 0.7%.
Japan's economy is trying to evolve from contraction last quarter due to weak consumption and plung exports to the lowest level in the last 4 years. The Chinese economy is slowing also make an impact, with the value of exports to Japan's biggest trade partner countries was weakened for 6 months due to the decline in demand for cars.
"There are still no signs of an increase in the value of exports," said economist Atsuhi Takeda, Itochu Corp.
"The economy will probably go up again during the period July – September while consumption and capital expenditures will be sufficient, but again the restoration may be less strong because the export sector appears to slow down."
The exchange rate of the yen little changed, trading at 124,38 per u.s. dollar level on 09:22 time Tokio. Japan's Vice economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in an interview last Monday that the current economy is affected by the slow pace of growth in China, triggering plung export value of electronic products and machinery. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434