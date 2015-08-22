Gold Rose After U.S. Data Weakened

Gold Futures

on the

COMEX

Division of the

New York Mercantile Exchange

ended

higher on

Monday (

Tuesday morning

EDT

), after

u.s. economic

data

seemed

weaker.

The most active gold contract for December delivery climbed 5.7 u.s. dollars, or 0.51 percent, to become settled in 1,174 .40 u.s. dollars per ounce.

Gold got support because a report released by The Fed's New York Branch showed an unexpected weakening in the manufacturing sector of the State of New York, also known as Empire State sector.

Empire State index fell to negative 14,92 in August , compared with a positive 3,86 in July . Analysts noted that the new orders size caused attenuation, and reached the lowest level since November 2010.

But the rise in gold is further hampered by a stronger u.s. dollar. The U.S. dollar index climbed 0,19 became 96,79 dollars at 18:10 GMT.

Dollar index is a measure of the U.S. unit against a basket of major currencies. Gold and the dollar usually move in opposite directions, which means if the dollar rises then gold futures will fall, because gold is measured by the dollars become more expensive for investors.