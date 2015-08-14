Weekly digest 10 – 14 August: shocking yuan, submissive Greece, unexpected Google
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Weekly digest 10 – 14 August: shocking yuan, submissive Greece, unexpected Google

14 August 2015, 16:04
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

China's yuan devaluation: why it begins and what it means for global markets?

Greek bailout: the drama is not over yet

Commodities market news & analysis: gold received unexpected help from the yuan, oil once again losing ground

Company news: Alphabet&Google, Alibaba and other

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