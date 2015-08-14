Weekly digest 10 – 14 August: shocking yuan, submissive Greece, unexpected Google

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
China's yuan devaluation: why it begins and what it means for global markets?
The Guardian: Why has China devalued its currency and what impact will it have?
The Wall Street Journal: 5 Things to Know About China’s Currency Devaluation
MarketWatch: Here are 5 big losers from China’s yuan devaluation
The Financial Times: China steps up currency war with dramatic renminbi devaluation
The Wall Street Journal: Cheaper Chinese Currency Has Global Impact
Bloomberg: China's Yuan Move Could Reignite Asian Currency Wars
The Financial Times: Why China’s devaluation might not trigger a currency war
MarketWatch: Why China’s yuan devaluation is good for Treasury investors
The Financial Times: Reading the renminbi runes
The Wall Street Journal: Yuan Devaluation Boosts Investors Betting Against Asia
The Wall Street Journal: The Yuan Isn’t Ready to Be a Global Reserve Currency
Bloomberg: World Growth Outlook Withstands Shock of China Currency Surprise
Greek bailout: the drama is not over yet
CNBC: Greek PM Tsipras wins bailout vote, faces widening rebellion
The Financial Times: IMF: Lagarde eyes new act in Greek drama
The Financial Times: Greek parliament approves €85bn bailout after rancorous debate
The Wall Street Journal: Greek Economy Grows Unexpectedly in Second Quarter
The Wall Street Journal: IMF Participation in Third Greek Bailout Is the Crucial Hurdle, German Official Says
Bloomberg: Greece’s Third Bailout at a Glance: Five Things You Need to Know
Bloomberg: Gold Set for Best Week Since May on Yuan as China Buys Bullion
Bloomberg: Ravaged by Oil’s Collapse, Venezuela Now Has a Big Gold Problem
Bloomberg: Gold’s Best Forecasters Say the Good Times for Bulls Won’t Last
The Wall Street Journal: Global Gold Demand Drops 12% in Second Quarter
MarketWatch: 5 worst energy stocks that may soon be best
The Financial Times: Commodities crumble on China devaluation
The Financial Times: US oil futures drop to lowest since 2009
The Financial Times: BP traders rigged gas market, says judge
Reuters: Solar is having a great year, except on Wall Street
The Financial Times: Aluminium: Meltdown fears
Company news: Alphabet&Google, Alibaba and other
Bloomberg: Ma’s Wealth Tumbles $752 Million as Alibaba Slides to Record Low
The Wall Street Journal: Alibaba, Tencent Plan to Invest in Internet-TV Startup in Rare Collaboration
Bloomberg: Alibaba by the Numbers: Six Big Metrics From New Report Card
MarketWatch: 5 fears raised ahead of Alibaba’s IPO that are now coming true
The Wall Street Journal: Google’s Multi-Class Stock Structure Made Alphabet Move Unique
The Wall Street Journal: With iPad Sales Falling, Apple Pushes Into Businesses
Reuters: Why Google - and Larry Page - created their own Alphabet
CNBC: Samsung Electronics unveils high-end phones in search of sales boost
The Financial Times: Alphabet can create a clever conglomerate