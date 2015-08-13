Additional CNY depreciation may further reduce US yields

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.13 14:20

UBS AG: short-term strategies for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD (based on efxnews article)

UBS AG is a Swiss global financial companymaking currency forecasts and some prediction for EUR/USd and some other pairs. They are often publishing some trade ideas and reviews concerning technicals and fundamentals.



For example, this is their well-known prediction for USDCNY immediate after first CNY devaluation: "We now expect USDCNY trading at about 6.5 by end 2015E instead of 6.3 as previously envisaged, and 6.6 at end 2016E."

So, please find below very short ideas from UBS concerning EUR/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD. Those idea can be valid for tomorrow and for coming week as well: