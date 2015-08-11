EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging within key levels for direction

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.11 12:26

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken - Intraday For EUR/USD and USD/CNH (based on efxnews article)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB - Swedish financial group with headquarters in Stockholm/Sweden) is continuing intra-day forecast. For now - we are having some analysis for EUR/USD and USD/CNH:



EUR/USD

"The pair moved a tad higher (1.1042) than expected before turning around and falling back lower. A close at current levels (or lower) will create yet another 55d ma band rejection indicating that the sellers still are in control. A sustained break below 1.0926 will sharply up a bearish outlook calling for a swift continuation down to the recent low area."



USD/CNH

"Today’s extremely impulsive move higher has cancelled out the idea that the move up from the 2014 low point was a three wave upside corrective move. Today’s break above 6.3014 makes such a wave count obsolete and instead warns of creating either a more complex upside correction pattern (theoretically targeting the 6.48-area) OR a having entered a third of a third wave (allowing for considerably higher levels over the medium term horizon)."

