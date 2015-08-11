EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging within key levels for direction

H4 price
is on ranging market condition for breaking Ichimoku cloud two times from yesterday. Price is located inside Ichimoku cloud with ranging between 1.1040 resistance and 1.0847 support levels.
- Chinkou Span line is above the price indicating the ranging market condition with possible breakdown.
- Price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for ranging market condition.
- Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging by data.
- Key support level is 1.0847 located far below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart.
- Key resistance level is 1.1040 located far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of H4 chart.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1040
|1.0927
|N/A
|1.0847
If
H4 price will break 1.0847 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish with secondary breakdown will be started.
If H4 price will break 1.1040 resistance level so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
- Recommendation for long: watch close H4 price to break 1.1040 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch H4 price to break 1.0847 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
SUMMARY : ranging