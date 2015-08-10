Gold going to 1500 || EURUSD going to 1.33

Refer to my old posts for more details on the forecast. As predicted in my previous posts, Gold and EURUSD are on their upward trend in D1. Please do remember that, i believe it as a retracement in MN and hence it could really go up in spikes. Hence, please do not attempt any SELL order as the price may go up in a spike before going to any retracement levels mentioned in my previous posts. If at all, use the retracement levels mentioned for possible entries for BUY order. Do check my latest post at that time before doing so.