Gold - longest losing since 1999

Gold is traded not far above a five-and-a-half-year low on Monday with firm dollar after solid US job data suggesting that Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,092.86 by 02:20 GMT recovering from low of $1,089.40.Higher interest rates are a boon to the dollar but they typically weigh on dollar-denominated commodities like gold - because a stronger dollar makes those commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.



The metal fell for a seventh week in a row - its longest since 1999 having struggled to pull away from a 5-1/2-year trough of $1,077 reached during a late rout in July. US gold for December delivery eased 0.2 per cent to $1,092.20 an ounce.



Gold stalls as US jobs data keeps door open to September Fed hike.



