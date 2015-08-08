Japan Keeps Policy Moneternya.

Japan

's Central Bank

(

of the BoJ

)

refrain

from

adding to the

stimulus

in line with the

estimates of the

Governor of the BoJ

Haruhiko

Kuroda

that his country

will come out of

recession

and

inflation

will raise the

return

perekonomiannya

.

Of the BOJ will keep raising the annual rate with moneter base of 80 trillion yen (640 billion u.s. dollars ), said a spokesman of the BoJ Friday yesterday in Tokio . This corresponds to an estimate of 37 economists Bloomberg surveyed . Of the BoJ officials are currently assessing the strength of rebounding from a contraction , according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the first after slum economy due to the tax increase last year.

Although Kuroda considers economic decline the previous quarter is temporary , high inventory and economic slack of China becoming a risk to the inflation target of 2% Kuroda .

" Of the BoJ is currently measuring the economic resilience ," said UBS Economist Aoki, Daiju Group AG , before the emergence of the BoJ 's decision was. " For the time being of the BoJ can sit quietly , but maybe October later they will need to add to the stimulus because their target is still far away. "

Daiwa Institute of Research estimates the economy shrank on an annual basis amounted to 3.3% in the three months to June yesterday, ending the expansion over the next two quarters.