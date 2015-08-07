GOLD Pivot Points Analysis - S2 Pivot at 977.50 as the next target

W1 price is bearish market condition for breaking S1 Pivot at 1082.97 from above to below for the bearish trend to be continuing. If this 1082.97 target is broken by close weekly bar so the next target will be S2 Pivot at 977.50.
- The price is located between yearly Central Pivot at 1237.48 and S2 Pivot at 977.50;
- The price is breaking descending triangle pattern with 1077.19 support level and breaking S1 Pivot at 1082.97 from above to below for the bearish trend to be continuing;
- If weekly price will break S1 Pivot at 1082.97 by close weekly bar so the next target will be S2 Pivot at 977.50.
|Instrument
|S2 Pivot
|S1 Pivot
|Yearly PP
|R1 Pivot
|XAU/USD
|977.50
|1082.97
|1237.48
|1342.96
Trend:
- W1 - bearish breakdown
- MN1 - bearish