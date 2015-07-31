Euro surges after eurozone inflation data

On Friday the euro turned higher against the greenback, after positive euro zone inflation data.

Meanwhile, sentiment on the greenback was weaker ahead of a U.S. consumer sentiment report due later in the day.



EUR/USD added 1.23% to hit 1.1069 during European afternoon trade, the session high.

Data released Friday signaled that the euro zone's consumer price inflation rose 0.2% in July, in line with expectations and unchanged from June.

Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco costs, increased by 1.0% this month, above expectations for a rise of 0.8%.

A separate report showed that the euro zone's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 11.1% last month, in line with expectations.

A day earlier, the dollar had strengthened broadly after the Commerce Department said that U.S. gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of 2.3% in the three months to June. First quarter growth was revised up to 0.6% from a previously reported contraction of 0.2%.