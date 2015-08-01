Crude Oil Weekly Outlook - bearish ranging within key levels



Sergey Golubev

Weekly price is on bearish market condition with below of 100-period SMA and 200-period SMA:

  • the price is crossing descending triangle pattern from above to below with 54.26 level and 51.39 as the next target;
  • final target for weekly price is 45.17;
  • Nearest support levels are 51.39 (W1) and 45.17 (W1);
  • Nearest resistance levels are 66.32 (W1) and 86.37 (W1).

Resistance
Support
66.32 (W1)
51.39 (W1)
86.37 (W1)
45.17 (W1)
  • if weekly price breaks 66.32 resistance so we may see the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition;
  • if weekly price breaks 45.17 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing without ranging up to the new 'bottom' to be forming;
  • if not so the price will be moved within the channel of 66.32 and 45.17.
