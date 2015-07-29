The Scary Developments Not Alarming Investors.

The Scary Developments .

The stockbroker with a serious witness the development of the share price shortly after the opening of the stock market on the New York Stock Exchange .

According to analyst Bernard Condon , a number of developments such as the scary U.S. growth melambannya , Greece that still threaten the euro, China's stock market has just come out of the decline , basically not worrying investors this year , since in general this year is precisely the most smooth and quite profitable .

New York,

The u.s. economy grew at a sluggish rate quite difficult. Greece is still threatening the euro. The Chinese stock market has just come out of an alarming decline . Big companies in the us are struggling vigorously improve its profits . Maybe people will think now becomes a heavy year for investors, but in general the year thus becoming the most seamless – and quite profitable , "said analyst Bernard Condon .

Money flows into the various types of bonds issued by the companies most at risk , house prices in some major cities in the U.S. soared , the stock prices of technology companies still approach the most all time high levels – even after going down this week.

For four years , u.s. companies continue to experience increased profits with trim costs to cope with sluggish sales. But they are having a bad period now , and the more the weight of doing it again. In the last week , IBM , United Technologies , Caterpillar and Union Pacific slump after noting the disappointing revenue or income for the last quarter .

"In the end , you will arrive at a point at which you can't do subtraction (cost ) again ," said Kevin Dorwin , Chief Financial designer of Bingham , Osborn & Scarborough based in San Francisco.

James Abate , head of investment at the Centre Funds, suspect investors over this too sure , could even say a bit blind.

Earnings per share surged in the previous quarter — the quarter , partly because of the income ranges in fewer shares after the companies buy back shares up to billions of dollars , he said. He also complained that financial analysts are too focused to the infusion of the " customized" without any kind of charges that never left . It made companies look far more fortunate than the actual circumstances .

Abate refrain for disappointing earnings from many companies . "I think we are on the verge of recession revenue, " he said.

Or could it be that the recession self-satisfaction ?

Most economists later thought like that, but David Levy, one of the few economists who predict the last global recession in 2007-2009 , concludes otherwise.

Since making that prediction , the dramatic growth of China melamban , Brazil was plunged into recession, and five of the 10 largest global economic state is also in a State of wobbly. The economy of Canada , America's largest trading partner , the fourth consecutive month to shrunk .

Apathy

The financial analyst will concern is apathy . They liked the stocks in an index S&P 500 traded 17.6 times the income they expect over the next 12 months , said S&P Capital IQ. Revenues doubled - double , as they mention, actually just a little higher – which means much more expensive – compared to an average of 16 times in 15 years .

However it is assumed that the analysts are right and the benefits will start to rise again this year, then rise with double digit percentage next year. Also it is assumed that income version companies , the " adjusted " are not believed to Abate , just as reliable .

Of course , it may be it will ultimately succeed.

U.S. employers recruit employees at levels quite solid, so it will allow all the extra salaries will lead to more spending and revenues as well as profits .

History also shows would be unwise to bet against the market is advancing by leaps and bounds until it enters the seventh year. Prices continued to rise despite the presence of two Greece debt crisis , the u.s. Government's near- default experience , and most later , Beijing's efforts fail to break a slump in its stock exchange .