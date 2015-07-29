EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - waiting to break the levels

M5 price is located near SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) waiting for the direction for the possible breakout or breakdown. The key support/resistance levels for this pair are the levels for H1 timeframe: 1.1083 as the resistance and 1.1029 as support level.
- If the price will break 1.1083 resistance level so we may see the bullish trend to be started on this timeframe.
- if price will break 1.1029 support so the bearish trend will be continuing.
- if not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1083
|1.1029
|N/A
|N/A
- Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.1083 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch the price to break 1.1029 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
SUMMARY : ranging