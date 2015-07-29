EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - waiting to break the levels
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - waiting to break the levels

29 July 2015, 11:31
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
4
1 698

M5 price is located near SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) waiting for the direction for the possible breakout or breakdown. The key support/resistance levels for this pair are the levels for H1 timeframe: 1.1083 as the resistance and 1.1029 as support level.

  • If the price will break 1.1083 resistance level so we may see the bullish trend to be started on this timeframe.
  • if price will break 1.1029 support so the bearish trend will be continuing.
  • if not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Resistance
Support
1.10831.1029
N/A
N/A

  • Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.1083 for possible buy trade
  • Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.1029 support level for possible sell trade
  • Trading Summary: ranging

SUMMARY : ranging

TREND : waiting for direction
#eurusd, technical analysis, Ichimoku