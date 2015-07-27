EURUSD Price Action Analysis - ranging bearish with Fibo support level to be broken

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.28 09:00

Deutsche Bank with updated EURUSD review: target at 1.02 by Q3-end (based on efxnews article)

The Deutsche Bank updated their view on EUR/USD summarized all the factors and made a conclusion about target EUR/USD at 1.02 by Q3-end:

" The European outflow story remains fully on track. We continue to see European outflows as part of a multi-year shift in portfolio allocation behaviour towards foreign assets. "



" " The most important is the Fed's re-investment policy on QE assets, because decisions here will determine the prospect of what would essentially be QT, or quantitative tightening: nearly half a trillion dollars matures in 2016, almost equivalent to a full QE program in reverse ."



." "Irrespective of lift-off, the key point then is that Fed tightening is multi-dimensional and likely to steadily reinforce a persistent shift away from the dollar as the world's major funding currency."

In sum, we remain bearish EUR/USD and after a Q2 lull accompanied by much lighter investor positioning we expect expect the weakening trend to resume

," DB concludes.