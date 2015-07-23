Crude Oil Weekly Outlook - 45.17 as a real target

Weekly price is on bearish market condition with below of 100-period SMA and 200-period SMA for ranging between 70 psy level and 45.17 support level. The price is trying to break 55.06 support level to be crossed for the bearish market condition to be continuing:



the price crossed 60.08 support level on close W1 bar and trying to cross 55.06 support for the bearish to be continuing;

triangle pattern was broken by price for good possible breakdown of the price movement;

next support levels to be broken are 50.00 psy level and 45.17;



Nearest support levels are 55.06 (W1) and 45.17 (W1);

Nearest resistance levels are 70.00 (W1) and 86.37 (W1).

Resistance

Support

70.00 (W1)

55.06 (W1)

86.37 (W1)

45.17 (W1)