Barclays - trading ideas for AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD

Technical Strategy team at Barclays Capital is continuing to make forecasting based on technical analysis. For now - we are having some signals for AUDUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD.

AUDUSD : 'We are bearish and would use any upticks as opportunity to sell against resistance in the 0.7600 area. Our downside targets are towards support near 0.7335 and then the 0.7100 area.'

NZDUSD : 'Resistance in the 0.6820 area (21-dma) is expected to provide selling interest and helps keep us bearish in the short term. A move below 0.6620 would confirm downside towards our targets near the 0.6560 multi-month range lows.'