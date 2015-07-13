Trade of the week from Barclays - sell CAD against USD: targets 1.2835 and next targets 1.3065

Barclays Capital is continuing with weekly (at week-end) and yearly (at year-end) forecasting for currency against USD. The main strategy for this week from Barclays is to sell AUD, NZD and CAD against USD. It means Barclays is predicting the breakout of the price movement for USDCAD up to 1.2835 with the next taget as 1.3065. Well ... will see because the week is already started ...

"For USDCAD, we are looking for a break above our initial upside targets near the 1.2835 year-to-date highs to confirm upside traction towards our next targets near 1.3065," Barclays adds.



Anyway, this is monthly chart for USDCAD with those levels:



