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The IMF Forecast Lower Growth For The World Economy
The IMF yesterday lowered his predictions against global economic growth by 2015 and argues that the world economy in the short term will face risks such as monetary market upheaval and asset price ups and downs as well as the potential risks of melambannya rate of growth of the global economy.
The IMF in a report on sighting the world economy changing his predictions and forecast the global economy this year is expected to rise 3.3 percent, lower than predicted by the IMF last April i.e. 3.5 per cent. A decrease in the forecast are based on the us economy in the first quarter slumped outside of Canada's economy and so alleged Mexico also lethargic. While the IMF maintains the forecast 3.8 percent growth rate in the global economy next year. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434