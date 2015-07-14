Morgan Stanley - Weekly Outlook for USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD

Morgan Stanley made some fundamental/technical outlook for this week related to USD, EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD. It is about some fundamental news events coming and the strategies to be used for trading.



" USD: Bullish.

In an environment of fading risk appetite and high uncertainty due to China and Greece, we believe USD will be a relative outperformer. Oil prices are also on a downward trend, which could boost USD as well. The market has pushed back the timing of the first Fed hike significantly, creating room for upside moves if US data does surprise on the strong side. We will watch the upcoming retail sales and CPI prints.

EUR: Bearish.

We believe that with or without a Greek deal, EUR is likely to weaken. Should Greece sign a deal, the market will return to funding in EUR, weighing on the currency. On the other hand, if a Grexit develops, this will force markets to price a higher risk premium of exit into all European assets, as this is a risk that cannot be hedged out. This will weigh on EUR as well. All eyes will be on the upcoming ECB meeting.

JPY: Bullish.

JPY is likely to remain an outperformer over the coming week. Uncertainty surrounding Greece and China remain high, which should support safe haven flows and repatriation by Japanese investors. Demographics also should support JPY going forward. As the population ages, pension funds will need to liquidate foreign assets in order to pay out. Finally, Japan’s balance of payments has turned positive, also boosting JPY.



GBP: Neutral.

We believe that GBP will strengthen to its peak in the coming months with short-term performance driven by rate expectations in anticipation of the first vote for a rate hike in August. The Budget announced this week supports this view pointing to potential upside risks to inflation in the near term so we will be watching the CPI. However, front loaded fiscal tightening indicates growth headwinds and GBP strength coming under pressure in the medium term.