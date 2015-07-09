All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts gold 9 July 2015, 07:39 sathish kumar 0 131 GOLD WEEKLE CHART FORMED HEAD & SHOULDERGOLD BREAK BELOW 1130, TARGET @950 #gold, Trend To add comments, please log in or register This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 22 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 29 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 31 0 1 Most Of The Climb Is Still Ahead Of You Trading Strategies 30 0 19 Days Left | Today Is $140 Trading Strategies 32 0 1 Under 40 Percent, For Now Trading Strategies 42 0 1 Eleven Days In. Today Is $130. Trading Strategies 41 0 1 Gold Finally Broke the Range — And This Is the Tape a Breakout System Waits For Analytics & Forecasts 48 0 This Is The Moment To Stop Waiting Trading Strategies 50 0 1 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 13 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 14 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 24 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 27 0 205 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 55 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 36 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB