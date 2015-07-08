Market Update for July 8

Yesterday we saw US dollar strength across the board. I was too chicken to trade, so I didn't do anything. There were so many moving parts that I just didn't know what to do. When I don't know what to do, I don't trade. It's that simple.

So far today, I bought the British pound after Halifax Housing Data came in better than expected. You can see the trade in my signal here on MQL5. The reason I did the trade is that there's support at 1.54 and I bought off that area.

For the remainder of the day, I'll be watching the headlines out of Europe and waiting on the FOMC minutes at 14:00 EDT. As always, good luck and happy trading!