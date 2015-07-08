Video Webinar: Neural Networks Explained in Plain English with Ron Leplae

The goal of the webinar is to demystify neural networks, explain neural networks in plain English, and share easy to understand code examples how NN can be used.

'Artificial Intelligence systems will sooner or later beat any human expert' - Gerd Häußler - 'Algorithm-based models (or alpha theory-driven models) follow programmed rules that were developed by experts. So, there is explicit knowledge in the form of programs or algorithms in these systems. Neural networks are at first sight very tempting because they find implicit rules and patterns independently. But they are also more complex and difficult to handle than rule-based systems. Professional traders have more opportunities and qualities for the use of such systems than private traders. That said, it has been shown that adaptive A.I. systems develop strategies that have basically comparable performance in most cases than already known rule-based systems.'

Artificial Intelligence: History and Background

Neural Networks: The Basics Case Example



Problems with Neural Networks



Solutions to common problems with Neural Networks



