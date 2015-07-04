The Dollar Bolted Ahead Of The Release Of Economic Data.





The majority of Asian currencies against the u.s. dollar, melingsir Thursday (2/7), triggered expectations of upcoming us economic reports such as the labor market in June might push the U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates in September.

Regional currency depressed due to expectations of growth in the us economy seems to be on the rise.

A survey of economists showed nonfarm payroll might increase to 230,000 last month after rising 280,000 in May and the unemployment rate shrank to the lowest level of seven years.

Due to market myself will issue the Fed's ascent rate, the ringgit went down.

Attenuation the unit was also compounded by a decrease in prices of crude oil which is expected to erode export.

Won melungsur after data showed a surplus of transactions running in may plummeted to the lowest level in eight months.

Yuan slipped due to the strong demand for dollars from companies and after the central bank set the step to trim interest rates.

The rupiah currency depreciation as other flattens out, especially due to the weakening of the euro.

In early trade the rupiah opened at level 13.323.

At 10.00 the rupiah is at the level of 13.3137.

In late trade the rupiah is at the level of 13.320 13.330, weakened, the previous level.

The last Exchange of various Asian currencies against the u.s. dollar, was recorded as follows:

Singapore dollar: 1,3507, up from 1,3525

Taiwan dollar: 30,90, up from 31,11

Korea: 1.122,90 won, down from 1,117 .50

Thailand: 33,78 baht, down from 33,77

Philippines Peso: 45.15, down from 45,11

India rupee: 63,59, up from 63,65

Ringgit Malaysia: 3,7740, down from 3,7505

Chinese Yuan: 6,2047, down from 6,2016



In Tokio, yen shrinks in Asian trade as the market waited for the Middle set of u.s. economic data that could trigger the return expectations of raising interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The issue of the Fed rate is grabbing the attention of the investors from the Greece debt crisis.



The u.s. dollar was last recorded 123,34 Japanese yen, up from 122,11 yen earlier.



In London, the euro is flat against the u.s. dollar. Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Wednesday, urging Greece to reject the international bailout deal, merunyamkan hopes of any breakthrough as the market will be looking forward to a referendum on Sunday that may decide the future of Greece in the euro zone.

The exchange rate of the us dollar against other major currencies-currency can be recorded as follows:



Japan: 123,11 yen, down from 122,14



Switzerland: 0,9459 francs, down from 0,9465



Canada dollars: 1,2583, down from 1,2588



Sterling against the dollar: 1,5608 down from 1,5610



The euro against the dollar: 1,1087 down from 1,1089

THE PRICE OF GOLD

In New York, Comex gold prices down at the opening Thursday.

The July contract traded at the level $ 1,165,90 per ounce, weakening to $ 3.40. Spot prices at 13.43 GMT (20:43 GMT) recorded $ 1,165 .40 per ounce, down 0.25%.

In London, gold plunged for the fourth week, extending the decline in the third session in a row due to the rising dollar ahead of the release of data on the U.S. labor market could spur expectations of Fed rate of ascent.

The market was also following developments in Greece's debt crisis.

However, the precious metal failed to benefit behind the central condition occurs.

In the evening, the price of gold $ 1.164 .25 per ounce, weakened 0.1 percent from the previous closing in New York. The silver price recorded $ vote per ounce, up 0.6 percent from the previous.

In Singapore, gold slumped to its lowest level in four weeks, extending the decline in the third session in a row due to the strengthening of the u.s. dollar and the prospect of raising U.S. interest rates.

The market is currently eyeing us economic data to be released tomorrow for further trade direction cues.

In Singapore, the price of gold $ 1.164 .25 per ounce, melingsir previous 0.1 percent at the close in New York.

In Tokio, contract benchmark August 2015 achieve 4.618 yen per gram, down 11 yen from previously.