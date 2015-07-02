The euro Dropped After the payment Deadline Greece only a small impact on Australia

The euro

fell in

Asian markets

on

Wednesday,

when

Greece

's fate

still

depends on the

balance

after

the country

became the country

with

the developed

economies of

the first

debt

to the

International Monetary Fund (

IMF).

Currencies generally declined 0.2% to 1,1128 per u.s. dollar , the Euro experienced a decrease of 0.8% on Tuesday . The surprising thing between 1.0955 dollars and 1,1279 dollars in reaction to the developments this week as Greece .

Against the Yen , the euro remained flat at 136,38 , after being down almost 1% on Tuesday .

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed Greece has yet to make a payment for the loan of 1.5 billion dollars. IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Greece asked for extra time when deadline , which consider the Council as funding maturities .

With the missed payments to the IMF, Greece is in the path out of the euro zone with unforeseen consequences for both of them , the single currency of the European and world economy.

Nevertheless , investors remain hopeful voters will Greece accept bailouts posed the international lender on a referendum Weeks later and Greece will reach an agreement at the end of the bailout later.

"The market seems to think the worst thing that can still be avoided and Greece would receive bailout after the referendum ," said Takako Masai , Shinsei Bank's head of market researchers in Tokyo.

" When we see more opinions in the voting later , they certainly will move the market ," it added .

Opinion polls recently conducted showed most of the people prefer to stick with the Greece of the euro referendum , but increasingly formed towards the difference in thickness.

"There is a lot of uncertainty , speculation , fact and partial truth that says the market is in a State of inactivity ; waiting for the result of this incident , "said Emma Lawson, a currency strategist National Bank Australia in Syndey .

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has ordered further negotiations with Athens until a referendum Weeks later.

With the euro as a foothold , the dollar index rose to 95,588 of weakness Tuesday 94,847 .

Against the Yen , the dollar stayed in 122,51 , approached a weakness for 5 weeks in 121,93 cut it in one night .

The yen showed reactions to upbeat forecasts from the Bank of Japan tankan corporate sentiment survey top .

Australia dollar is supported after the survey showed China's industrial sector expanded during June and the growth of the service sector was also raised.