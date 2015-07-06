Something To Read: High Probability Trading Strategies by Robert Miners

Trading today's markets—including stocks, futures, or Forex - can be a challenging and difficult endeavor. But it is possible to achieve consistent success in this field, if you're prepared to learn a complete trading plan from entry to exit.





In High Probability Trading Strategies, author and well-known trading educator Robert Miner skillfully outlines every aspect of a practical trading plan—from entry to exit—that he has developed over the course of his distinguished twenty-plus-year career. The result is a complete approach to trading that will allow you to trade confidently in a variety of markets and time frames.With this book as your guide, you'll quickly learn how to recognize high-probability trading opportunities, pinpoint exact entry and stop prices, and manage a trade until it's completely closed out. You'll discover how the four key factors of dual-time-frame-momentum, pattern, price, and time can guide you down the path to trading profits. As you become familiar with the proven strategies and techniques taught in High Probability Trading Strategies, you'll also come to understand the type of market information you can use to make specific trade decisions and how to execute those decisions from start to finish.Miner teaches in a practical, step-by-step manner until a complete trading plan is developed. While the ideas found here are essential to trading success, the best way to learn is by example. That's why Miner has devoted an entire chapter—called "Real Traders, Real Time"—to trade examples submitted by his past students. In it, you'll see how they apply the strategies taught throughout the book to markets around the world.A companion website completes this comprehensive learning package. It's not a word-for-word review of the material in the book, but rather an additional tool to illustrate more examples. With it, you'll learn how to put high-probability trading strategies into practice, day by day and bar by bar, for many different markets and time frames.Written with the serious trader in mind, High Probability Trading Strategies details a practical approach to analyzing market behavior, identify-ing profitable trade setups, and executing and managing trades—from entry to exit—that will allow you to both preserve and grow your capital. If you're looking to make the most of your time in today's markets, look no further than High Probability Trading Strategies.